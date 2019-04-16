South Korea’s Moon seeks 4th summit with Kim

Home » World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday he’s ready for a fourth summit with Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un to help salvage faltering nuclear negotiations between DPRK and the United States.

Moon’s comments came after Kim issued his harsh criticism of South Korea’s diplomatic role last week, accusing Seoul of acting like an “overstepping mediator” and demanding that it diverges from Washington to support the DPRK’s position more strongly.

Moon met Kim three times last year and also brokered nuclear talks between DPRK and the US following tensions created by the DPRK’s nuclear and missile tests and the exchange of war threats by Kim and Donald Trump.

“Whenever North Korea is ready, we hope that the south and north could sit down together and hold concrete and practical discussions on ways to achieve progress that goes beyond what was accomplished in the two summits between North Korea and the United States,” Moon said in a meeting with senior aides.

Moon met Trump last week in Washington, where they agreed on the importance of nuclear talks with DPRK but did not announce a specific plan to get the stalemated negotiations back on track. Moon spent the past year making aggressive efforts to stabilize South Korea’s hard-won detente with DPRK and improve bilateral relations.

He also lobbied hard to set up the first summit between Kim and Trump last June, when they agreed to a vague statement about a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing how and when it would occur.

Trump and Kim met again in Vietnam in February, but the summit ended in vain.

Moon has said it is Seoul’s “outmost priority” to prevent nuclear negotiations between the US and DPRK from derailing, and there is speculation he will soon announce a plan to send a special envoy to Pyongyang, in an effort to rescue the talks.

In their third summit last September, Moon and Kim agreed to reconnect the Koreas’ railways and roads, normalize operations at a jointly run factory park in the DPRK border town of Kaesong and restart South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain resort, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end and allow such projects. But Moon’s call for partial sanctions relief to create space for the inter-Korean projects and induce nuclear disarmament steps by DPRK has led to a disagreement with Washington, which sees economic pressure as its main leverage with Pyongyang.

In a speech delivered to DPRK’s parliament last Friday, Kim said he is open to a third summit with Trump but set an end-of-year deadline for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement.

Kim blamed the collapse of the second summit with Trump on what he described as Washington’s unilateral demands. He said the DPRK’s economy would prevail despite the heavy US-led sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons program and that he wouldn’t “obsess over summitry with the United States out of thirst for sanctions relief.”

On South Korea, Kim said Seoul “should not act as an ‘overstepping mediator’ or a ‘facilitator’ and should rather get its mind straight as a member of the (Korean) nation and boldly speak up for the interest of the nation.”