April 4, 2019

Sri Lanka interviews 47 potential hangmen

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 4, 2019 | Print Edition

Sri Lanka yesterday began interviewing 47 applicants for two positions as hangmen, officials said, as Amnesty International urged Colombo not to bring back capital punishment.

President Maithripala Sirisena announced in February that Sri Lanka would end a 43-year moratorium on executions this month in a Philippines-inspired war on drugs.

An official said that 47 male applicants would be interviewed after the government advertised the vacancies in February. But the successful candidates may face a delay in carrying out their new role.

“Since there is no living person in Sri Lanka who has carried out an execution, we need to send the new recruits abroad for training,” said an official, who asked to remain anonymous.

“The rope (used for hangings) has not been used at all since it was imported (in 2015), it will have to be tested and certified.”

Rights group Amnesty International, meanwhile, said resuming hangings would not end drug-related crime and that innocent people could be executed due to flaws in Sri Lanka’s criminal justice system.

World
