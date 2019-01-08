Stinging closure for beaches in Australia

Home » World

Highly venomous jellyfish have stung more than 3,000 people on Australia’s northeastern shores in just a few days, authorities said yesterday, forcing the closure of several beaches.

The massive influx of Portuguese man o’ war jellyfish, whose stings are notoriously painful, has been described as an “invasion” by local media in the state of Queensland.

Coastguard association Surf Life Saving said a “whopping” 3,595 people had suffered painful burns after encounters with the creatures, also known as bluebottles for their transparent bluish appearance.

At least four major beaches remained closed as the organization warned that even more jellyfish were on their way.

“A wall of bluebottles is approaching #Rainbow beach. Lifesavers are closing the beach. Please stay out of the water,” read one of several warnings from Surf Life Saving.

Bluebottle stings are a frequent occurrence and it is not uncommon to hear howls of pain from changing rooms along Australia’s eastern beaches during the southern hemisphere’s summer. But the sheer number of people stung in the last few days has surprised authorities.

There are usually around 10,000 cases of bluebottle stings each year on the east coast of Australia, according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

The doctors’ group describes the symptoms of a sting as an “immediate sharp pain and acute inflammatory skin reaction.”

Treatment includes rinsing the wound with water at 45 degrees Celsius or using icepacks.