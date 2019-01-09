Student, 20, admits to hacking Merkel

Home » World

A STUDENT has confessed to one of Germany’s biggest data breaches, police said yesterday, ending the mystery of who hacked Angela Merkel and other public figures, but doing little to ease the embarrassment of cyber security authorities.

Police did not name the 20-year-old but said he lives with his parents and is not a computer expert. Despite that, he managed to access and leak personal data and documents from about 1,000 people, including Chancellor Merkel, other politicians and journalists.

The man was arrested after police searched a property in the central state of Hesse on Sunday evening. Investigators recovered a computer that the suspect had removed two days before the search, and a data backup. He has been released and is cooperating with investigators.

“During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having acted alone in data spying and the unauthorized publication of data,” the federal crime office BKA said in a statement. “The investigations have so far provided no indication of the participation of a third party.”

Suspicion had fallen on Russian hackers, blamed for most previous German data breaches, although the Kremlin has denied involvement in such incidents.

There was also speculation that the hack may have involved German far-right activists. Prosecutors declined to comment on any political sympathies the suspect may have but said no radical material had been found.