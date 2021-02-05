Study to look at mixed virus vaccines

Home » World

Britain yesterday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule.

The British researchers behind the trial said data on vaccinating people with the two different types of coronavirus vaccines could help understanding of whether shots can be rolled out with greater flexibility around the world. Initial data is expected to be generated around June.

The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca’s, as well as vice versa, with intervals of 4 and 12 weeks.

Both the messenger RNA shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and the adenoviral vector vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being rolled out in Britain, with a 12-week gap between two doses of the same vaccine.

It is expected more vaccines will be added to the trial when they are approved and rolled out.

Recruitment started yesterday, with over 800 participants expected to take part. That makes it much smaller than the clinical trials used to determine efficacy of vaccines individually.

It will not assess the overall efficacy of the shot combinations, but researchers will measure antibody and T-cell responses, as well as monitor for any unexpected side effects.