Support pouring into China from around world

CITIES and countries around the world are sending solidarity messages and donating both money and medical supplies to Shanghai and other parts of China battling the novel coronavirus epidemic.

South Korea’s government sent a letter of support last month, the first to arrive from a foreign country, and 10,000 face masks are on the way.

The mayor of Busan, South Korea, one of Shanghai’s sister cities, sent a supportive video along with thousands of masks, goggles, protective outfits and medical gloves.

The government of Jeju-do Province, Kora, is donating 25,000 masks.

Many Japanese cities and prefectures have joined the cause as well.

Yokohama, Japan, Shanghai’s first sister city, is sending 10,000 face masks from its disaster reserves.

In a letter to Shanghai, Yokohama’s mayor said “As a neighbor of China and sister city of Shanghai, Yokohama wishes to provide support in your fight against the epidemic. If Shanghai needs other things, please contact us.”

Japan’s Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka, also sister cities, have sent letters of hope for the health and safety of China’s people. Osaka Prefecture is donating 5,000 protective outfits and will make further donations if necessary. The Japanese city of Hirakata donated 21,000 masks.

Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture, a sister city of many provinces and cities in China, and its capital city, Nagasaki, have jointly donated 100,000 surgical masks and 40,000 protective outfits, goggles and other items to Shanghai and places in Fujian, Hubei and Guangdong provinces. The city of Omura donated 15,000 masks. Nagasaki Prefectural University donated 15,000 masks to Hubei University, The city of Sasebo donated 2,000 masks to both Shenyang and Xiamen.

Directors of international affairs offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston, Shanghai’s three American sister cities, have all reached out with supportive messages.

Chinese and Chinese-Americans in those cities have donated more than US$500,000 of medical supplies to Shanghai and Wuhan, and continue to raise funds and purchase supplies.

Organizations in the state of Utah donated 22,000 surgical masks, 870 pairs of goggles and 6,500 protective outfits.

In Europe, cities like Salzburg, Austria and organizations such as the China Partnership in Liverpool have donated money and protective medical supplies for medical staff in Hubei Province.

Alderman William Russell, the Lord Mayor of City of London, and Catherine McGuinness, Chair of Policy and Resources of City of London, both expressed support for Shanghai.

Port of Spain, the capital of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies, donated 10,000 masks, which were handed over by its mayor, Joel Martinez, to China’s ambassador, Song Yumin, earlier this week. “The people of Trinidad and Tobago stand in solidarity with the people of Shanghai and the rest of China,” said Martinez.