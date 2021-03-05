Advanced Search

March 5, 2021

Surgery for Prince Philip

Source: AFP | 00:12 UTC+8 March 5, 2021 | Print Edition

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said yesterday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was transferred to a specialist cardiac unit on Monday.

Royal officials said he had a “successful procedure for a pre-existing condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital” on Wednesday.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” they added.

