Surgery for Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II’s 99-year-old husband Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said yesterday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was transferred to a specialist cardiac unit on Monday.

Royal officials said he had a “successful procedure for a pre-existing condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital” on Wednesday.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” they added.