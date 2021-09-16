Sydney lifts virus curfew

Home » World

Sydney authorities moved to lift curfews for coronavirus hotspots yesterday, as infection numbers stabilized and vaccination rates surged.

Almost three months after activity in Australia’s largest city was frozen by a lockdown, authorities announced easing of restrictions for worst-hit areas.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the 9pm to 5am curfew for virus hotspots would be lifted from yesterday, in what Sydneysiders hope signals the beginning of the end of a long lockdown.

Infection rates appear to have plateaued at around 1,300 a day and 80 percent of people in Australia’s most populous state have received at least one vaccine dose.

“We’ve seen a stabilization in the last few days,” said Berejiklian, while urging residents to continue to be vigilant and respect stay-at-home orders.

“We don’t want to see that trend go the wrong way.”

Most Sydney residents can only leave home to buy food, exercise outdoors or seek medical treatment.

Schools, bars, restaurants and offices have been closed since late June and residents are not allowed more than five kilometers from their homes.

Berejiklian has said many restrictions will be lifted when 70 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. “We know it’s been a struggle but there are only a few weeks left before we get to 70 percent double dose,” she said.