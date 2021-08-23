Taliban says wants good relations with all countries

Home » World

The Taliban said on Saturday that it intended to have diplomatic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the United States, while its political chief had reportedly arrived in Kabul to discuss the formation of a new government.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America,” Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the political chief of the Taliban, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Baradar denied media reports that the Taliban had not intended to have diplomatic and trade ties with the United States.

“We never talk about cutting trade ties with any countries. Rumor about this news has been a propaganda. It is not true,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Baradar reportedly arrived in Kabul from southern Kandahar for consultations with Afghan leaders about the formation of a broad-based new government. He returned to Kandahar from Doha, capital of the Gulf state of Qatar, on Tuesday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said they intended to form an inclusive government and did not want to have any internal or external enemies.

In another development, a Taliban official denied reports that foreign nationals were kidnapped near the Kabul airport, where people still crowded amid US-led evacuation efforts.

“The report about kidnapping is a rumor. The Taliban members are helping all foreign nationals to get access to the airport. We are determined to provide safe passage to all foreigners to get to the airport,” Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesperson, told local media Eitlalatroz. He said Taliban forces were escorting about 150 Indian citizens to safely enter the airport.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital, thousands of Afghans flocked to the Kabul airport to try to leave the country.

The evacuation flights were continuing as three flights took off on Saturday morning. Nearly 6,000 US troops have been deployed at the airport to help civilian departures.

At least 12 people have died in shootings and stampedes in the airport.