‘Tax the super-wealthy to fund global recovery’

More than 80 millionaires yesterday urged governments around the world to tax the super-wealthy much more to help fund the global recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

In an open letter, the group, calling themselves “Millionaires for Humanity,” said they should be taxed higher, “immediately, substantially, permanently.”

Signatories included Ben and Jerry’s ice cream co-founder Jerry Greenfield, screenwriter Richard Curtis and filmmaker Abigail Disney. American entrepreneur Sidney Topol and New Zealand retailer Stephen Tindall also signed.

“As COVID-19 strikes the world, millionaires like us have a critical role to play in healing our world,” the letter read.

The letter was published before the forthcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.