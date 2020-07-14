Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 14, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

‘Tax the super-wealthy to fund global recovery’

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 14, 2020 | Print Edition

More than 80 millionaires yesterday urged governments around the world to tax the super-wealthy much more to help fund the global recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

In an open letter, the group, calling themselves “Millionaires for Humanity,” said they should be taxed higher, “immediately, substantially, permanently.”

Signatories included Ben and Jerry’s ice cream co-founder Jerry Greenfield, screenwriter Richard Curtis and filmmaker Abigail Disney. American entrepreneur Sidney Topol and New Zealand retailer Stephen Tindall also signed.

“As COVID-19 strikes the world, millionaires like us have a critical role to play in healing our world,” the letter read.

The letter was published before the forthcoming meeting of G20 finance ministers.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿