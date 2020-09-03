Thai king takes back his consort

Home » World

Thailand’s king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the country’s queen.

The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good graces of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was confirmed by an official announcement published yesterday in the Royal Gazette.

The announcement, dated August 29, said she was being given back her royal and military titles.

It said Sineenatra was not tainted by any wrongdoing, and the record should not show that she ever lost her privileges.

Bloggers who follow royal news had reported last week that Sineenatra had been rehabilitated.

She had not been seen publicly after her fall from grace last year and her whereabouts were never made clear.