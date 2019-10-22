The story appears on
Thai king’s consort stripped of official titles
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his 34-year-old consort of all titles for “disloyalty” and apparent “ambition” to match the Queen’s position, a royal command issued yesterday said, less than three months after she was bestowed with the honor.
Former royal bodyguard Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi — known by her nickname “Koi” — was gifted the title on the king’s 67th birthday on July 28, the first time in nearly a century a Thai monarch has taken a consort.
A few days later the palace released images of the short-haired Sineenat in combat fatigues shooting weapons, flying a jet and preparing to parachute from a plane, as well as holding the king’s hand.
Yesterday, Sineenat’s swift and public downfall was relayed on national television.
She was dismissed from the rank of Chao Khun Phra — or noble consort — for “disloyalty to the king” according to the command.
She was also accused of “acting against the appointment of the Queen (Suthida) ... for her own ambitions.”
Her actions show “she does not give any honor to the king and does not understand royal tradition... her actions are to benefit herself,” the statement said, adding she was attempting to elevate her position to the same as Queen Suthida.
A qualified pilot and former army nurse, Sineenat was stripped of all military ranks, decorations and royal titles.
