The story appears on
Page A8
January 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Thai polls could be put off further
Thailand’s long-delayed general election to end military rule will have to be postponed from its February 24 date and will likely be held in March, two officials in the election commission said yesterday.
The Election Commission of Thailand has not announced the postponement, but two senior election officials said it was impossible to hold the polls on February 24, as announced last month.
The military government that has ruled for nearly five years had earlier suggested a one-month delay because of scheduling clashes with the coronation of the king in May.
“The February 24 election cannot take place because the Election Commission doesn’t have enough time to organize it,” a senior commission official said. “There are now two possible dates ... March 10 or 24.”
Coronation ceremonies for King Maha Vajiralongkorn have been scheduled for May 4-6, and the government said that there would be royal rituals taking place 15 days prior to and after those three dates.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.