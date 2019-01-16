Thai polls could be put off further

Home » World

Thailand’s long-delayed general election to end military rule will have to be postponed from its February 24 date and will likely be held in March, two officials in the election commission said yesterday.

The Election Commission of Thailand has not announced the postponement, but two senior election officials said it was impossible to hold the polls on February 24, as announced last month.

The military government that has ruled for nearly five years had earlier suggested a one-month delay because of scheduling clashes with the coronation of the king in May.

“The February 24 election cannot take place because the Election Commission doesn’t have enough time to organize it,” a senior commission official said. “There are now two possible dates ... March 10 or 24.”

Coronation ceremonies for King Maha Vajiralongkorn have been scheduled for May 4-6, and the government said that there would be royal rituals taking place 15 days prior to and after those three dates.