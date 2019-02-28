Advanced Search

February 28, 2019

Tiniest baby boy finally goes home

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 February 28, 2019 | Print Edition

A BABY boy weighing just 268 grams at birth was sent home after months in a Tokyo hospital, the smallest surviving male baby in the world, Keio University hospital said.

The boy was born through Cesarean-section last August after he failed to gain weight during pregnancy, and doctors feared his life was in danger.

The boy was in intensive care until his weight reached 3.2 kilograms and he was discharged on February 20, said Dr Takeshi Arimitsu of the university’s School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics.

The previous record was held by a boy born in Germany in 2009 weighing 274 grams, according to the Tiniest Babies registry managed by the University of Iowa.

The smallest girl was born weighing 252 grams in Germany in 2015, the registry said.

