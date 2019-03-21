Tokayev is Kazakh president, Astana renamed to Nursultan

Home » World

KAZAKHSTAN’S new interim president was sworn in yesterday following the shock resignation of the country’s long-time leader, and in his first official act renamed the capital after his predecessor.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took office in a pomp-filled ceremony less than 24 hours after Nursultan Nazarbayev, the only leader an independent Kazakhstan had ever known, suddenly announced he was stepping down.

Tokayev immediately proposed changing the name of the Central Asian nation’s capital from Astana to Nursultan, or Sultan of Light in Kazakh, and parliament approved the change within hours.

The senate also appointed Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter Dariga Nazarbayeva as speaker, setting her up as a potential contender to succeed her father.

Tokayev, 65, will serve out the rest of Nazarbayev’s mandate until elections due in April next year, though the former president retains significant powers in the country he ruled for nearly three decades.

Tokayev told lawmakers that Nazarbayev had “shown wisdom” by deciding to step down, a rare move in ex-Soviet Central Asia.

“Yesterday the world witnessed a historic event,” Tokayev said, hailing Nazarbayev as a visionary reformer.

“The results of an independent Kazakhstan are there for all to see,” Tokayev said.

Nazarbayev changed the capital from Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty to Astana in 1997, transforming it from a minor provincial town into a futuristic city of skyscrapers rising from the steppes.

Tokayev, the interim president, has a strong diplomatic record dating back to the Soviet period and has twice been foreign minister.