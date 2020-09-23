Tokyo ‘paid fee to son of IOC official’

Home » World

A CONSULTING firm hired by Tokyo’s Olympic bid committee paid US$370,000 to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before and after Japan was picked to host the Games, reports said on Monday.

The claims come as French authorities probe an alleged vote-buying scandal, centering around US$2 million paid by the Tokyo bid committee to Black Tidings, a Singapore-based firm linked to Senegalese national Papa Massata Diack.

Diack is the son of the former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations Lamine Diack.

Lamine Diack was also a member of the IOC and was said to have influence over African votes at the time of the Tokyo bid in 2013 to host the 2020 Games, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said.

The now-defunct Black Tidings transferred more than US$150,000 to the personal account of Papa Massata Diack and wired US$217,000 to a company run by him by January 2014.

The findings, based on financial documents and reporting by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, may shed light on allegations that the Tokyo bid committee bought votes.

Papa Massata denied the allegations, saying the money was related to a “sponsorship deal. There is nothing to do with the Tokyo Olympics.”