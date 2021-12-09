Top India general in fatal chopper crash

Home » World

Thirteen people were killed after a helicopter carrying 14 people, including India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, crashed yesterday in the country’s southern state of Tamil Nadu, local media reported.

The helicopter crashed at Coonoor area of Nilgiris district, about 538 kilometers southwest of Chennai, the state capital.

“Thirteen confirmed dead and the bodies have been recovered,” local TV channel India Today said.

Officials have not confirmed the casualties, citing sensitivity and protocol.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, while low visibility and foggy conditions were reported in the area.

According to reports, 14 people including nine passengers and five crew were on board, and Rawat’s wife was also accompanying him.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the parliament. Reports said Singh had visited the residence of Rawat in New Delhi.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that Rawat was on board at the time of the crash.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the IAF said in a brief statement.