The story appears on
Page A16
December 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top India general in fatal chopper crash
Thirteen people were killed after a helicopter carrying 14 people, including India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, crashed yesterday in the country’s southern state of Tamil Nadu, local media reported.
The helicopter crashed at Coonoor area of Nilgiris district, about 538 kilometers southwest of Chennai, the state capital.
“Thirteen confirmed dead and the bodies have been recovered,” local TV channel India Today said.
Officials have not confirmed the casualties, citing sensitivity and protocol.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, while low visibility and foggy conditions were reported in the area.
According to reports, 14 people including nine passengers and five crew were on board, and Rawat’s wife was also accompanying him.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the parliament. Reports said Singh had visited the residence of Rawat in New Delhi.
The Indian Air Force confirmed that Rawat was on board at the time of the crash.
“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS General Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” the IAF said in a brief statement.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.