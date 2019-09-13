The story appears on
September 13, 2019
Train crash kills 50
UP to 50 people were killed when a cargo train derailed in Congo’s southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of yesterday morning, government officials said. Minister for Humanitarian Affairs Steve Mbikayi said the derailment happened around 3am local time, near the town of Mayibaridi, and gave a provisional death toll of 50. But the governor of Tanganyika, Zoe Kabila, gave a lower estimate: 10 dead and 30 injured. He said three of the train’s carriages had come off the tracks in the accident. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
