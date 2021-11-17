Triple suicide bombers kill 3 in Uganda

Home » World

THREE suicide bombers in the heart of Uganda’s capital Kampala killed at least three civilians and sent parliamentarians rushing for cover as nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and police said, the latest in a string of bombings over the past month.

At least 33 people were being treated at Mulago Hospital, including five people in critical condition, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The al-Qaeda-linked Somali insurgent group al-Shabaab has carried out deadly attacks in Uganda. Last month another group, the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces, claimed its first attack in Uganda.

“Our intelligence also indicates that these are domestic terror groups that are linked to ADF,” said Enanga.

The explosions — the first near the central police station and the second very close to parliament — sent bloodied office workers scrambling for cover as a plume of white smoke rose above the area.

A single suicide bomber carried out the first blast near the checkpoint at the police station, which killed two people, Enanga said. Then two suicide bombers on motorbikes detonated, killing another person.