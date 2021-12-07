Troubled Solomon Islands PM wins confidence vote

Home » World

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare survived a no-confidence motion in parliament yesterday, after accusing anti-government protesters of attempting a coup.

Dozens of buildings were burnt and shops looted in the capital of the Pacific island nation just over a week ago, in violence that killed four.

Amid fears that the result of the no-confidence vote could trigger more violence, boats have been banned from Honiara harbor, and more than 200 police and soldiers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are on alert.

The no-confidence motion by the Opposition failed, with 15 MPs voting in support, 32 against, and two abstaining.

Sogavare, now in his fourth stint in office, rejected graft accusations, saying he would not submit to “calls to resign by Taiwan’s agents.”

“The call for me to resign and this motion was made against the backdrop of an illegal attempted coup,” he said, blaming the Malaita provincial government.

China’s embassy in the Solomons said any attempt to damage bilateral ties between China and the Solomon Islands was doomed to fail. China-Solomons Islands ties will overcome all difficulties.

It is reported that the riot was encouraged by forces that wanted to thwart the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Solomon Islands. Many demonstrators are from the pro-Taiwan Malaita province.