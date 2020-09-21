Trump: Female nominee to replace Ginsburg in court

Home » World

US President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee this week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

“I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman,” Trump said on Saturday at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

As Trump spoke, supporters chanted: “Fill that seat.”

He praised Ginsburg as a “legal giant ... Her landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans.”

Earlier, he praised two women as possible replacements: conservatives he elevated to federal appeals courts. Trump named Amy Coney Barrett of the Chicago-based 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit as possible nominees for a lifetime appointment to the highest US court. It would be his third appointment during his first term.

Trump said it was his constitutional right to appoint a successor for Ginsburg. “We have plenty of time. You’re talking about January 20,” Trump said, referring to the date of the next inauguration.

Ginsburg’s death on Friday from cancer after 27 years on the court handed Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3, the opportunity to expand its conservative majority to 6-3 at a time of a gaping political divide.

Any nomination would require approval by a simple majority in the Senate, where Trump’s Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has made judicial appointments his priority, declared unequivocally in a statement that Trump’s nominee would receive a confirmation vote. In 2016, McConnell said the Senate should not act on a nominee during an election year and refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s nominee months before the election, eventually preventing a vote on Judge Merrick Garland.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any selection should come after November 3. Biden has promised to nominate a black woman to the high court.