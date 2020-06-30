Trump denies being briefed about bounties to kill US’ Afghan troops

Home » World

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was never briefed on intelligence that Russians offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops.

“Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an ‘anonymous source’ by the Fake News @nytimes,” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning. “Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us.”

Casualty records, however, showed that 2019 was the deadliest year for US service members in Afghanistan since 2014, with 22 troops killed.

Trump’s tweets echoed the White House’s Saturday statement, in which Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said several senior officials had confirmed that neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence was briefed on the intelligence.

McEnany also noted that the statement “does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed.”

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump had been briefed on the intelligence that Russian intelligence units secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan during US-Taliban peace talks.

The story also said the National Security Council discussed the issue at an interagency meeting in late March.

Democrats and former officials cited the story as fresh evidence of Trump’s disqualification as president.

Former vice president and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized Trump’s failure to punish Russia as “a betrayal of the most sacred duty.”

Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday that Trump’s morning tweet indicated “his fundamental focus is not the security of our forces ... he’s saying well nobody told me therefore you can’t blame me.”

Others doubted that Trump had not been briefed on the matter. “I have trouble believing it, but as someone who got the presidential daily briefing for more than 7 years the idea that a POTUS wouldn’t be briefed on a Russian bounty on US troops is even more alarming,” tweeted Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security advisor in the Obama administration.