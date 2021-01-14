Advanced Search

January 14, 2021

Trump denies responsibility

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 January 14, 2021 | Print Edition

US President Donald Trump, facing impeachment on a charge of “incitement of insurrection,” on Tuesday denied responsibility for his supporters’ violent invasion of the US Capitol last week and said his remarks before the siege were appropriate.

Trump told reporters that his speech before Wednesday’s assault in which he urged supporters to march on the Capitol and fight had been analyzed by unnamed others, who he said believed it was “totally appropriate.”

“If you read my speech ... what I said was totally appropriate,” he said. “They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence and everybody ... thought it was totally appropriate.”

