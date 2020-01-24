The story appears on
January 24, 2020
Related News
Trump will join anti-abortion rally
US President Donald Trump plans to attend the March for Life rally this week and become the first president to address in-person America’s biggest gathering of anti-abortion activists.
“See you on Friday ... Big Crowd!” Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, tweeted about the Washington march.
Abortion rights activists have accused Trump of an anti-abortion agenda and they have expressed anxiety that the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized abortion is under threat.
Although the Supreme Court legalized abortion, opposition remains strong in parts of American society, particularly in the Bible Belt states of the South and the mid-section of the country.
The first big test is in March, when the court examines a Louisiana law whose restrictions on abortion are similar to a Texas law the court struck down four years ago.
(AP)
