January 23, 2019
Tymoshenko to run for Ukrainian presidency
Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko yesterday officially launched her bid for the presidency, with polls showing her as the frontrunner for the post.
Tymoshenko has been a leading figure on the Ukrainian political scene for the past two decades, coming to international prominence through her role in the 2004 Orange Revolution.
“I’m running for the presidency,” she told a session of her nationalist Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party to cheers from the crowd.
The 58-year-old, a highly divisive figure in Ukrainian politics, admitted she had “made mistakes” in her political career, which has seen her become premier twice and also serve time in jail.
“Maybe sometimes I’m wrong, but I’m wrong sincerely,” she told an audience waving yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flags.
“Today we are entering a new era — an era of success, of happiness, of enlightenment ... today we begin Ukraine’s journey toward real and powerful greatness.”
She spoke following video endorsements by the likes of Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho. In a speech which lasted more than 90 minutes, she promised membership of NATO and the European Union would be her main foreign policy objectives.
