UK jail for urinating protester

A BRITISH court yesterday jailed for two weeks a football fan who urinated next to a terror attack memorial during clashes between far-right protesters and the London police.

Andrew Banks, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency for urinating by the side of a plaque dedicated to Keith Palmer, a policeman killed in the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack outside parliament.

The incident, first captured on social media, came during clashes involving self-styled “patriots” backed by far-right groups who had gathered on Saturday to counter anti-racism protesters in London and “protect” public statues.

Prosecutor Michael Mallon said Banks, a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, showed up after drinking 16 pints of beer from Friday night into Saturday morning and never going to sleep.

Judge Emma Arthbuthnot, sitting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, told the defendant the incident had caused “public revulsion.”