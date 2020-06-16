The story appears on
Page A10
June 16, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
UK jail for urinating protester
A BRITISH court yesterday jailed for two weeks a football fan who urinated next to a terror attack memorial during clashes between far-right protesters and the London police.
Andrew Banks, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency for urinating by the side of a plaque dedicated to Keith Palmer, a policeman killed in the 2017 Westminster Bridge attack outside parliament.
The incident, first captured on social media, came during clashes involving self-styled “patriots” backed by far-right groups who had gathered on Saturday to counter anti-racism protesters in London and “protect” public statues.
Prosecutor Michael Mallon said Banks, a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, showed up after drinking 16 pints of beer from Friday night into Saturday morning and never going to sleep.
Judge Emma Arthbuthnot, sitting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, told the defendant the incident had caused “public revulsion.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.