UN cease-fire monitor lands in Yemen

The head of the UN team tasked with monitoring a fragile cease-fire in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida arrived in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, yesterday.

Retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert is heading a joint committee including members of the government and the Houthi rebels, in charge of monitoring a truce in the Red Sea city and its surroundings.

Cammaert was greeted by the head of the Houthi delegation, Ali al-Mushki, and a number of other members of the UN team at Sanaa international airport.

He is making a stop in Sanaa before heading to Hodeida, a lifeline port city that serves as the entry point for the majority of imports to war-torn Yemen, a UN official said.

On Saturday, Cammaert arrived in Aden where he held talks with Yemeni government officials. During those talks he urged Yemeni leaders and the Saudi-led coalition backing the loyalists to uphold the cease-fire that came into effect last week, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

He also “sought their cooperation to secure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid,” said Dujarric, adding Cammaert will “convey similar messages” to the Houthis in Sanaa.

On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the deployment of observers to Hodeida, which is held by the rebels and has been subjected to an offensive by pro-government forces.