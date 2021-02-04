US cities’ emissions data wrong

Home » World

US cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18 percent, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change.

“We found that cities under-report their own greenhouse gas emissions, on average, by 18.3 percent,” according to the study, led by Kevin Gurney of Northern Arizona University and published in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers compared the self-reported emissions of 48 US cities with estimates from the Vulcan carbon dioxide emissions data product, a tool developed by Gurney that tracks emissions using an array of national public databases. It is considered accurate because they produce emissions estimates that are consistent with atmospheric measurements.

The researchers said cities sometimes underestimate emissions because they “omit particular fuels and source types and estimate transportation emissions differently.”

Big outliers included Los Angeles, whose self-reported emissions were roughly 50 percent below the Vulcan readings, along with Chicago and New York, both undershooting by around 20 percent.