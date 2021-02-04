The story appears on
Page A12
February 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
US cities’ emissions data wrong
US cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18 percent, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change.
“We found that cities under-report their own greenhouse gas emissions, on average, by 18.3 percent,” according to the study, led by Kevin Gurney of Northern Arizona University and published in the journal Nature Communications.
The researchers compared the self-reported emissions of 48 US cities with estimates from the Vulcan carbon dioxide emissions data product, a tool developed by Gurney that tracks emissions using an array of national public databases. It is considered accurate because they produce emissions estimates that are consistent with atmospheric measurements.
The researchers said cities sometimes underestimate emissions because they “omit particular fuels and source types and estimate transportation emissions differently.”
Big outliers included Los Angeles, whose self-reported emissions were roughly 50 percent below the Vulcan readings, along with Chicago and New York, both undershooting by around 20 percent.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.