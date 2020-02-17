US forces in Baghdad come under rocket fire

Home » World

Rockets hit an American-led military coalition’s Baghdad headquarters yesterday but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said, in the latest attack targeting United States facilities in Iraq.

Washington singled out Iranian-backed paramilitary groups for increasingly regular attacks on bases hosting US forces in Iraq, as well as the American Embassy in Baghdad.

An attack last month hit the American Embassy, and an attack in December on a military base in northern Iraq killed a civilian American contractor.

No one has claimed responsibility for either attack.

Last month, a drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi paramilitary chief, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, after which the region braced for full-scale conflict. In response, Iran launched a missile attack on two bases hosting US forces.

Iraq, caught between its two allies Washington and Tehran, also faces an unprecedented domestic crisis as months of anti-government unrest continues.

Protesters continue to demand the overhaul of Iraq’s political system and ruling elite.