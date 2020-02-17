The story appears on
Page A8
February 17, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
US forces in Baghdad come under rocket fire
Rockets hit an American-led military coalition’s Baghdad headquarters yesterday but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said, in the latest attack targeting United States facilities in Iraq.
Washington singled out Iranian-backed paramilitary groups for increasingly regular attacks on bases hosting US forces in Iraq, as well as the American Embassy in Baghdad.
An attack last month hit the American Embassy, and an attack in December on a military base in northern Iraq killed a civilian American contractor.
No one has claimed responsibility for either attack.
Last month, a drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi paramilitary chief, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, after which the region braced for full-scale conflict. In response, Iran launched a missile attack on two bases hosting US forces.
Iraq, caught between its two allies Washington and Tehran, also faces an unprecedented domestic crisis as months of anti-government unrest continues.
Protesters continue to demand the overhaul of Iraq’s political system and ruling elite.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.