September 10, 2020

US formalizes troop reduction in Iraq

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 September 10, 2020 | Print Edition

The United States military yesterday said it would reduce its presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 troops this month, formalizing a commitment that was proposed by the two sides in June.

The US troops were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group. But officials in the US-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the remnants of Islamic State on their own. In 2016 Trump campaigned on ending America’s “endless wars,” but US troops remain in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, albeit in smaller numbers. Iraq’s parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from the country.

