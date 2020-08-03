US pair on way home from ISS

Home » World

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 7:35pm Eastern Time on Saturday with two US astronauts on board, beginning their return to Earth.

NASA footage showed the capsule drifting slowly away from the ISS in the darkness of space, ending a two-month stay for the first US astronauts to reach the orbiting lab on an American spacecraft since 2011.

“And they are off!” The US space agency tweeted.with Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set to splash down.

“(They) will spend one more night in space prior to returning to their homeland, Earth,” NASA tweeted.

Their proposed splash-down sites are off the coast of western Florida’s panhandle, while tropical storm Isaias is headed toward the state’s east coast.

NASA opted to go ahead with bringing the pair home despite the threat of Isaias, which was downgraded to a tropical storm from a hurricane on Saturday.

Mission chief Chris Cassidy called it an “exciting day” and hailed the importance of having a new means to transport astronauts.