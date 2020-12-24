Advanced Search

December 24, 2020

US president pardons 2 in Russia case

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 December 24, 2020 | Print Edition

US President Donald Trump granted pardons on Tuesday to two people linked to a probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia along with a list of others as time ticks away on his remaining weeks in office.

The White House said in a statement that Trump had granted full pardons to 15 people and commuted all or part of the sentences for five others.

A full pardon was given to George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about a conversation in which he learned that Russia had dirt on Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The president also pardoned Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer who was sentenced to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators during the Mueller probe.

Van der Zwaan and Papadopoulos are the third and fourth Russia investigation defendants granted clemency.

