US reopens but ‘normal’ is still nowhere near

Home » World

Everyone wants to know: When will it go back to normal?

As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as Americans knew it might be returning. But plans emerging in many states indicate that “normal” is still a long way off.

White House adviser Dr Deborah Birx says social distancing will be with Americans through the summer. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns of a “different way of life” until there is a widely available vaccine — maybe not until next year. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says, “There is no return to yesterday in life.”

From the beginning, the pandemic forced impossible choices: physical health or mental health? Economic well-being or medical safety? Most states joined the world and turned the dial down hard, closing shops and restaurants, factories and schools. Now, the dial is beginning to inch in the opposite direction.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp is pushing one of the most aggressive reopening plans in the United States. Barbershops, gyms and nail salons were allowed to reopen on Friday, and dine-in restaurant service and movie screenings were freed to resume on Monday — despite warnings that, without sufficient testing, the state could see a surge in infections.

Even there, though, life was far from normal. Patrons went to restaurants with X’s on some tables, chatted across the room with one another and gave orders to servers whose faces were covered by masks.

In Alaska, restaurants are keeping logs with every customer’s name and phone number — in case they’re needed for contact tracing.

Draft guidance for reopening from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided more evidence that “normal” would not be on the menu — at restaurants or anywhere else. No break rooms for employees and no field trips for school children, the guidelines recommended.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan laid out a phased reopening. First small shops could open, and some outdoor recreation could resume, then perhaps restaurants and bars. Phase three, which the administration cautions it has no realistic time frame for reaching, would allow larger social gatherings and high-capacity bars, restaurants and entertainment venues could reopen.