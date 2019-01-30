US sanctions Venezuela to pressure president

Home » World

The United States has imposed sanctions on a state-owned oil firm in Venezuela, the latest move by the Trump administration to mount pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to cede power to the opposition.

The sanctions on Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA, announced Monday, will block US$7 billion in assets and could result in a loss of US$11 billion in sales next year, US National Security Adviser John Bolton told a White House briefing.

Washington’s tough sanctions against Venezuela came days after it recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, denouncing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro who won the elections last year with over two thirds of the votes.

The US Treasury described PDVSA as “a primary source of Venezuela’s income and foreign currency” in a statement released later in the day, saying that the blacklist could help “prevent further diverting of Venezuela’s assets by Maduro.”

As a result of the Treasury’s action, all property and interests in property of PDVSA subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US citizens are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

In an effort to mitigate impact of the designation, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also attended the White House briefing, told reporters that oil supplies were sufficient to guarantee only a “very modest” effect on US gas prices in the short term.

In Monday’s statement, the Treasury also declared that the path to sanctions relief is “through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim President or a subsequent, democratically elected government.”

Guaido argues that Maduro usurped the presidency on taking office for a second six-year term on January 10 following a May 2018 election considered fraudulent by the opposition.

The US Treasury has been issuing general licenses that authorize certain transactions and activities related to PDVSA and its subsidiaries within specified time frames.

The US, Brazil and some other countries have recognized Guaido’s presidency, with US President Donald Trump warning that “all options are on the table.”

Maduro, in response, announced the severing of “diplomatic and political” ties with the United States. Washington later said that it would conduct diplomatic relations through the government of the “interim president.”

Mnuchin also said the United States will “continue to use the full suite of its diplomatic and economic tools to support” Guaido, who is also the head of the National Assembly.