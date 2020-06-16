US states see uptick in new coronavirus cases

Home » World

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations swept through more American states in record numbers, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alabama reported a record number of new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases in the past three days, according to a Reuters tally.

Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. In Louisiana, which had been one of the earlier virus hot spots, new cases were again on the rise with more than 1,200 — the most there since May 21.

Nationally, there were more than 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.

Perhaps more troubling for health officials, many of these states are also seeing record hospitalizations — a metric not affected by increased testing.

Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Utah all had a record number of patients enter hospitals on Saturday. In South Carolina, 69-77 percent of hospital beds are occupied, depending on the region.

While Utah’s governor announced last week that most counties would pause their reopenings, most states are not considering a second shutdown as they face budget shortfalls and double-digit unemployment. Many went ahead with reopenings before meeting government infection-rate guidelines for doing so.

New York, the hardest hit state, has utilized health guidelines to instruct its reopening and continued to see all measures of infection drop — new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positive rates among those getting tested.

However, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New York City and Long Island officials on Sunday their reopenings are at risk if they do not cease large public gatherings that he said are threatening progress on curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Cuomo said the state has received 25,000 recent complaints of social-distancing violations and other emergency requirements, mostly in Manhattan and the Hamptons, affluent beach communities on the east end of Long Island.