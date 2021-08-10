US’ tall COVID-19 claims debunked

Home » World

Three think tanks yesterday released a research report, exposing what they said was the truth about the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report was written in response to some US media rating the United States as “No. 1 in the world” for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “‘America Ranked First’?! The Truth about America’s Fight against COVID-19,” the research looked into the topic from five aspects, namely “For partisan competitions, not for the lives,” “Anti-science and against common-sense measures,” “System failures result in the pandemic difficult to control,” “The pandemic exacerbated the social gap” and “Willful destruction of global resistance to the pandemic.”

The report was jointly released by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of the Renmin University of China, the Taihe Institute and the Intellisia Institute.

Under the double blow of the virus and man-made calamities, the pandemic in the US has not been effectively controlled so far, the think tanks claimed.

The report added that the US government has run contrary to science and common sense in multiple aspects, including pandemic prevention and control and source investigation, which were the direct reasons why the US is a “failed country in fighting the pandemic.”

The report said the US has covered up the truth and politicized issues concerning the anti-pandemic fight, while being overdependent on monetary measures in the fight.

Amid the pandemic, the wealth of the rich in the US has ballooned, whereas the lives of ordinary people have deteriorated. The US society has been torn apart and racial tensions have intensified, the report claimed.

Internationally, the US is the “country where the virus spread,” the report insisted, adding that it is also the “suspected source of the outbreak” and the “country where the global response to the virus has been devastated.”

Noting that more than 20 million US citizens were still traveling abroad in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the report said the US bears unshirkable responsibility in the global spread of the pandemic.