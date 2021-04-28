The story appears on
April 28, 2021
US to share jabs globally
THE United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said on Monday.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States would release the doses to other countries as they become available. She said there could be 10 million doses cleared for export “in coming weeks.” About 50 million more doses are currently being produced and could ship in May and June.
“Right now we have zero doses available of AstraZeneca,” Psaki said, noting that US regulators still need to review the quality of those already produced.
Psaki said US is still deciding what the process will be to determine where and how it will share the vaccine. AstraZeneca has not yet been authorized for US use by the Food and Drug Administration. The announcement comes as US domestic supply appears increasingly assured, making it unlikely AstraZeneca will be required.
The Biden administration in March said it would send roughly 4 million doses of the British drugmaker’s vaccine to Canada and Mexico.
