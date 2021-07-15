Venice now off-limits to cruise ships

Home » World

Large cruise ships will be banned from sailing into the center of Venice from August 1, Italy announced yesterday after years of warnings they risk causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city.

The decision comes just days before a meeting of the UN’s cultural organization UNESCO, which had proposed to add Venice to its list of endangered heritage sites.

“The decree adopted today represents an important step for the protection of the Venetian lagoon system,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said after the decree was approved at a cabinet meeting.

He added that there would be money to mitigate the impact on employment.

The move will see the biggest ships diverted to the city’s industrial port of Marghera. But this is viewed as only a temporary solution, with ministers calling for ideas on a new permanent terminal.

Cruise ship passengers provide a huge economic boost for the city.

But many residents warn the ships cause large waves that undermine the city’s foundations and harm the fragile ecosystem of its lagoon.