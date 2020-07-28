Violent protests rock cities around US

Home » World

Protests against racial injustice and police unfair treatment of people of color took a violent turn in several US cities over the weekend.

In Seattle, police officers retreated into a precinct station on Sunday, hours after large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Some demonstrators lingered after officers filed into the department’s East Precinct around 1am, but most cleared out a short time later, according to video posted online.

At a late-night news conference, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best called for peace. Rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were fired at police during the weekend unrest, and police said they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse.

Twenty-one officers were hurt, with most of their injuries considered minor, police said.

In Portland, thousands of people gathered on Saturday evening for another night of protests over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents recently sent to the city by President Donald Trump.

Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where the federal agents have been stationed.

In Virginia’s capital Richmond, a dump truck was torched as several hundred protesters and police faced off on Saturday during a demonstration of support for the protesters in Portland.

Police declared it to be an “unlawful assembly” and used what appeared to be tear gas to disperse the group. Six people were arrested.

A protest in Austin, Texas, turned deadly when police said a protester was shot and killed by a person who drove through a crowd of marchers.

And someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.