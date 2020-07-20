WHO reports record surge in new virus infections around the world

Home » World

The World Health Organization reported on Saturday a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases reported were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday.

Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Fatalities have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June.

Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “COVID-19 has been likened to an X-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” adding that developed countries have “failed to deliver the support needed to help the developing world through these dangerous times.”

Infections are soaring in US states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, fueled by the haphazard lifting of coronavirus lockdowns and the resistance of some Americans to wearing face masks.

In the US, teams of military medics have been deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by patients. The surge of infections means that millions of American children are unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall.

In the hardest-hit US counties, officials are running out of places to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to the state’s largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities.

In Texas, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have acquired five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

In India, a resurgence of 34,884 new COVID-19 cases was reported as local governments reimpose lockdowns in several parts of the country.

In Iran, president Hassan Rouhani delivered the startling announcement that as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with coronavirus. He cited a new Health Ministry study that has not been made public. The country has the Middle East’s worst outbreak with more than 270,000 confirmed cases.