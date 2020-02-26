WHO warns of pandemic as global virus death toll soars

Home » World

FRESH deaths and a surge in new coronavirus cases in Iran, Japan and South Korea yesterday fuelled fears of a pandemic, as the disease took root in some of the poorest — and worst-equipped — countries.

The rapid spread abroad came as the World Health Organization announced that the epidemic had peaked in China, where 508 new cases were reported yesterday, with all but nine at the outbreak’s epicenter in central Hubei Province.

The death toll nationwide reached 2,663 yesterday after 71 more people died, the lowest rise in almost three weeks.

“We are encouraged by the continued decline in (new) cases in China,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding: “The key message that should give all countries hope, courage and confidence is that this virus can be contained.”

But the situation has worsened elsewhere with nearly 2,700 other cases and more than 40 deaths globally, prompting restrictions on travellers from infected nations, the cancellation of football matches and national efforts to isolate suspected patients.

South Korea, Italy and Iran have each logged sharp increases in infections and deaths, while several Middle Eastern countries also reported their first confirmed cases.

Tedros said the virus could still be contained, praising China’s drastic quarantine measures in several cities for helping to prevent an even bigger spread. “For the moment we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus and we are not witnessing large-scale deaths,” Tedros told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

He added, however, that countries should do all they can to “prepare for a potential pandemic.”

Iran has emerged as a major hotspot with the death toll rising to 15 yesterday as three more people succumbed to the disease.

The country has been scrambling to contain the epidemic since last week when it announced its first two deaths in Qom, a center for Islamic studies and pilgrims that attracts scholars from abroad.

Iran’s deputy health minister confirmed yesterday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Iran has confirmed 61 cases so far, making its mortality rate exponentially higher than anywhere else in the world and raising suspicion that many more people have contracted the disease there.

Several neighbors have enacted measures to block arrivals from Iran but the virus has already spread to Afghanistan and elsewhere in the Middle East.

The WHO has warned that poorer countries with weak health care systems are the most at risk.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned that the outbreak was “very grave” as the country’s death toll rose to 11 and the number of confirmed infections approached 1,000 — the largest total outside China.

Parliament closed for cleaning yesterday after confirmation a person with the coronavirus had attended a meeting last week.

In Japan, a fourth former passenger of the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship died, local media said. He was in his 80s.

Nearly 700 people from the quarantined ship have tested positive.

Infections have also spiked inside Japan, with at least 160 cases, including one death.

Italy — which has reported seven deaths and over 200 cases — has locked down 11 towns, while upcoming football matches in its Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said that residents could face weeks of lockdown.