August 29, 2019
‘Werewolves’ in Spain as meds mixed
At least 17 children developed so-called “werewolf syndrome” in a major medicine mix-up in Spain, the health ministry said yesterday.
They are suffering from the rare condition known as hypertrichosis that causes abnormal hair growth.
The alert was given in June after parents started noticing their kids — some of them babies — were growing hair all over their body after taking what they thought was omeprazole, a drug that helps with gastric reflux.
After investigating, authorities discovered the drugs they took actually contained minoxidil, a medication used for the treatment of hair loss.
Health Minister Maria Luisa Carcedo said the bad batches came from a laboratory that had “put this medication (minoxidil) in a container that was marked omeprazole” and distributed it to pharmacies. It is unclear how the laboratory FarmaQuimica Sur, a supplier of active ingredients and pharmaceuticals, made the mistake.
