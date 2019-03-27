The story appears on
Page A9
March 27, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
What’s the time?
European Union lawmakers voted yesterday by 410 to 192 in favour of scraping daylight saving time from April 2021, two years later than the EU executive initially proposed.
The vote is not the last word on the issue but will form the basis of discussions with EU countries for a final law.
EU law has required all members to observe daylight saving time, moving clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday of March and back an hour on the final Sunday in October.
(Reuters)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.