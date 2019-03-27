What’s the time?

Home » World

European Union lawmakers voted yesterday by 410 to 192 in favour of scraping daylight saving time from April 2021, two years later than the EU executive initially proposed.

The vote is not the last word on the issue but will form the basis of discussions with EU countries for a final law.

EU law has required all members to observe daylight saving time, moving clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday of March and back an hour on the final Sunday in October.

(Reuters)