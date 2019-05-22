Widodo re-elected president of Indonesia

Home » World

Indonesian President Joko Widodo comfortably won re-election in last month’s poll, an official count showed yesterday, throwing the spotlight on his opponent who refused to concede as his supporters gathered in the capital Jakarta in protest at the result.

The General Election Commission, or KPU, confirmed unofficial counts by private pollsters in the April 17 election, giving Widodo a 55.5 percent share of votes against 44.5 percent for Prabowo Subianto.

Widodo won more than 85 million votes of a total of 154 million casts, but Prabowo told reporters he believed there had been widespread cheating and about 800 supporters gathered in a peaceful protest.

The retired general pledged he would “continue to make legal efforts in line with the constitution to defend the mandate of the people.”

Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the legal director of Prabowo’s campaign team, confirmed it planned to contest the result in the Constitutional Court.

On Monday, an election supervisory agency dismissed claims of systematic cheating, citing a lack of evidence, and independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

A relaxed-looking President Widodo pledged yesterday to be a leader for all Indonesians.

“We are grateful and proud that amid our differences, we have been mature in keeping the peace,” he said on a visit to a poor Jakarta neighborhood.

Prabowo had warned the cheating claims could trigger “people-power”-style protests, though ahead of the result he urged supporters in a video to be “peaceful in our struggle.”