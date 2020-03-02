Wife and baby soon for UK PM

Home » World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced they are expecting a baby and have gotten engaged.

“The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer,” said a spokesperson for the couple.

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year and we’ve got a baby hatching in the early summer,” Symonds posted on her Instagram page.

Twice-married Johnson, 55, who split from his wife of 26 years in 2018, has been dating the 31-year-old Symonds since early last year.

The British leader will be the first British prime minister to wed while in office in 250 years.

He and Symonds have already made history as the first unmarried couple to occupy the prime minister’s official residence, 10 Downing Street.

Symonds, a former Conservative Party spin doctor dubbed Britain’s “first girlfriend,” has kept a low profile since moving in with Johnson over the summer.

She rarely campaigned with Johnson last year, choosing to canvas for Conservative Party candidates instead.

As an environmental campaigner, she previously worked on his re-election campaign as London mayor in 2012.