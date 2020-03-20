World ramps up measures amid tighter border control

Home » World

THE world stepped up its war on novel coronavirus as countries around the globe tightened border controls and unleashed nearly a trillion dollars to prop up the teetering world economy.

Australia and New Zealand moved to seal off their borders yesterday, announcing unprecedented bans on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of infections.

The announcement came as Australia’s biggest airline Qantas said it would halt all international flights for at least two months and suspend two-thirds of staff in response to the pandemic, while the country’s central bank cut interest rates to record lows.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the ban on anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident coming to Australia will be in place from this evening.

A similar measure was announced by his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, who acknowledged: “I recognize how extraordinary this is. In no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used.”

Australia and New Zealand had already announced a slew of restrictions to tackle the pandemic, but have so far stopped short of closing schools or instituting wider-ranging lockdowns.

India banned incoming international flights yesterday, restricted public gatherings and blocked roads to seal Kashmir after the region reported its first COVID-19 infection.

Elsewhere in densely populated South Asia, Sri Lanka postponed parliamentary polls as the epidemic spread in an area that had been relatively unscathed compared to elsewhere in the world.

New cases in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all accelerating, with the total across the region nearing 700. Six people have died.

In the pandemic epicenter Europe, lockdown measures taken in Italy will be extended beyond their original deadlines, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Imposed nationally on March 12, the shutdown of most businesses and a ban on public gatherings in Italy, the European country worst hit, are due to end on March 25.

School closures and other measures, such as a ban on fan attendance at sporting events, are due to run on until April 3.

Dire news came out of Italy which reported 475 new deaths. More than 8,700 people have died globally with fatalities in Europe now topping those in Asia.

Italy has now recorded more than one-third of global deaths and has shut down all businesses and public gatherings.

Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially chosen a different path, followed the lead of his European counterparts and said schools would shut nationwide from today.

The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby and closed dozens of underground train stations across London, but the government moved to quash rumors that travel in and out of London would be restricted.

“There is zero prospect of any restriction being placed on traveling in or out of London,” Johnson’s spokesman said as the death toll in Britain topped 100.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a dramatic appeal to citizens. “Not since World War II has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity,” she said in a television address.

France also mooted extending the two-week lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron also called for further “financial solidarity” within the eurozone, after the European Central Bank unveiled a 750-billion-euro (US$808.3 billion) bond-buying scheme to contain the economic damage.

The US Congress approved a US$100 billion emergency relief package that would provide for free testing, sick pay and paid family leave.

President Donald Trump also tapped his authority under the 70-year-old Defense Production Act to give the government more power to steer production by private companies and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.

“I view (myself) as, in a sense, a wartime president. I mean, that’s what we’re fighting. I mean, it’s a very tough situation here,” he said at the White House.