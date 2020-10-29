Worst storm in 20 years hits Vietnam

Home » World

Typhoon Molave slammed into Vietnam with destructive force yesterday, killing at least two people and sinking two fishing boats with 26 crew in the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years.

Winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour killed a man by knocking him off his roof as he was trying to reinforce it in south-central Quang Ngai province.

Another man crushed by a fallen tree in the coastal province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

The navy deployed two rescue boats to search for the 26 fishermen off Binh Dinh province.

TV footage showed ferocious wind rattling roofs and toppling trees in Quang Ngai.

In the nearby province of Phu Yen, key roads were littered by fallen electric posts, trees and billboards, and the wind ripped off roofs from many houses and ravaged fish farms.

At least 40,000 people have been evacuated, authorities say.