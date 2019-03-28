The story appears on
Page A9
March 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Yale student out after US$1m bribe
Yale University has expelled a student whose parents paid more than US$1 million in bribes to get her in, the first such move since a huge admissions scandal erupted this month.
About 50 people have been indicted so far in a scam to help children of the American elite gain entry into top US colleges. They include sports coaches who provided bogus recommendations, university administrators who manipulated test scores, and 33 parents accused of paying bribes totaling some US$6.5 million.
In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, Yale said it had first learnt about the scheme in mid-November, when it was approached by the Boston US Attorney’s Office requesting information about head women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith.
Meredith left Yale just before it was approached by authorities, the university said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.