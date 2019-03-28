Yale student out after US$1m bribe

Home » World

Yale University has expelled a student whose parents paid more than US$1 million in bribes to get her in, the first such move since a huge admissions scandal erupted this month.

About 50 people have been indicted so far in a scam to help children of the American elite gain entry into top US colleges. They include sports coaches who provided bogus recommendations, university administrators who manipulated test scores, and 33 parents accused of paying bribes totaling some US$6.5 million.

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, Yale said it had first learnt about the scheme in mid-November, when it was approached by the Boston US Attorney’s Office requesting information about head women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith.

Meredith left Yale just before it was approached by authorities, the university said.