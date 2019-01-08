‘Yellow vest’ boxer arrested over police assault

Home » World

French police arrested a former professional boxer yesterday who was seen punching police officers during a “yellow vest” protest in Paris, in shocking scenes that have highlighted the violence of recent protests.

The images filmed on Saturday show a heavily built man in a black duffel coat square up to several police officers before knocking them down in a hail of punches and kicking them on the ground.

One of the officers is then beaten by other protesters wearing yellow vests before he is rescued by fellow riot police in protective equipment and helmets.

The ex-boxer, identified by French media as 37-year-old Christophe Dettinger, is a former heavyweight professional fighter who reportedly works for the local government in the Essonne area south of Paris.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Dettinger, known in the ring as “The Gypsy From Massy,” a town south of Paris, had handed himself into police in the capital.

“He was immediately arrested and will be held accountable for his acts by the justice system,” Castaner said.

Around 50,000 “yellow vest” protesters took to the streets again on Saturday in cities around France to denounce the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron, leading to clashes in Paris, Bordeaux and Rouen.

Several men driving a forklift truck also smashed open the doors to the ministry building of government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux in Paris, who denounced the break-in as an “unacceptable attack on the Republic.”

While the number of protesters has dwindled since December, the determination of a smaller but increasingly radical core of “yellow vest” protesters poses a dilemma for the government.

On Friday, Griveaux said protestors were “agitators who want insurrection and, basically, to overthrow the government.”

He called for everyone to take part in a national debate on taxation and the government’s pro-business program, which is set to begin this month.