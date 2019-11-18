China, US hold constructive discussions

Home » Business

TOP Chinese and US trade negotiators held “constructive” discussions over the phone on a preliminary trade deal between the two countries, China’s commerce ministry announced in a statement yesterday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at the request of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning.

During their conversation, the two sides discussed each other’s core concerns as they move toward a “phase one” trade deal, and agreed to maintain close communication.

The two sides will “continue to maintain close communication,” it added.

China and the US held the last round of phone talks on November 2.

China reiterated last Thursday that canceling tariff hikes is an important condition for China and the United States to reach a trade agreement, noting that the degree of tariff cancelation should fully reflect the importance of a “phase one” deal.

China has repeatedly stressed that the trade war was triggered by tariff hikes and should be ended by canceling them, said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng at a press conference.